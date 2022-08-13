The Pioneer Award has always been a coveted, treasured honor to receive in Graves County. Presented annually at the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic, the award is given to a person, or persons, who give their time and talent to make their community a better place.
The 2022 recipients have shown leadership, compassion, and philanthropic gestures not only pre-tornado, but especially post-tornado. Both Micah Seavers and Steven Elder are passionate about their community and have given countless hours volunteering to help others.
For Seavers, much of what he has done went unnoticed until the catastrophic tornado on Dec. 10. He has always went above and beyond mentoring youth, teaching them to hunt and fish, working with veterans suffering from PTSD, and assisting the elderly and needy anytime he had a chance.
After the tornado his work took on a broader realm. As the owner of Southern Red’s BBQ in Pilot Oak, Seavers immediately sprung into action to make sure victims and volunteers were fed by providing over 200,000 meals in the months following the tornado.
With much of the city without electricity, he saw the need for heaters and generators and started collecting donations. He befriended numerous survivors to be a sounding board for assurance, even giving one gentleman the boots off his own feet.
Servers has turned a camp on his property, Camp GRAVES, into a community of tiny homes for the homeless and displaced, with his team offering support services such as budgeting, help navigating insurance and housing issues, receiving counseling and finding employment. Camp GRAVES continues to expand to provide more homes.
Seavers does not do it for the spotlight, though. “I was surprised and honored to receive the pioneer award. To be honored like this by the community is an amazing and humbling thing. I feel guilty because so many made everything we are doing possible. So honestly I don’t accept the award for myself, but for all those that have spent countless hours and funds helping those around them,” he said.
Over the years, Elder has worn many hats in the community including baseball coach, city councilman, chamber of commerce chairman, Rotarian and agriculture consultant among others. Elder founded and served as president of the Mayfield-Graves County Young Professionals, a group that gives young professionals an opportunity to network and develop leadership skills.
Elder has always been an advocate for Mayfield and Graves County and a leader with a focus on growth and economic development. He was nominated and accepted into the Kentucky Agricultural Leadership Program because “he radiates a passion for helping others, enhancing regional programs, and giving back through community service activities where he leads, follows, or requests assistance to fill gaps.”
Immediately after the tornado in December, Elder was on site surveying and photographing the damage and devastated infrastructure of a town no longer recognizable. His photos documented many acts of heroism in the hours following the destruction.
Working through the Mayfield Community Foundation, he created a GoFundMe account to raise donations. Over $1 million was raised to help provided electricity and heat to the many survivors needing help. He worked with the foundation to partner with local businesses to most effectively use donated funds to help tornado victims including providing replacement windshields for damaged cars, supplying mattresses to survivors and even coordinating the donation of over a dozen vehicles for victims greatly affected by the storm.
The Community Foundation was able to partner with Homes and Hope for Kentucky, an organization in which Elder serves on the board of directors. Together, the partnership has built and donated seven new homes for families with more under construction. With a vision to one day create a memorial wall, he organized a collection of bricks from various businesses that were destroyed.
“It takes a lot to shock and surprise me, but I was truly overwhelmed by even being considered for the award. This picnic was different in so many ways for me — leading the first large political crowd since COVID, first time running the 5k, and the first picnic without my dad.
“The picnic committee honored my dad in both the One Mile Classic and the 5k with his rabbit runner logo on the shirt. Everything I am or ever will be is because of the lessons my father taught me. This award was for him and I am forever grateful,” said Elder.
