The Pioneer Award has always been a coveted, treasured honor to receive in Graves County. Presented annually at the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic, the award is given to a person, or persons, who give their time and talent to make their community a better place.

The 2022 recipients have shown leadership, compassion, and philanthropic gestures not only pre-tornado, but especially post-tornado. Both Micah Seavers and Steven Elder are passionate about their community and have given countless hours volunteering to help others.

