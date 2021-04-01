The flutter of dozens of blue and silver pinwheels can be heard these days along South Seventh Street in front of the McCracken County Courthouse.
Planted by Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center and CASA of West Kentucky employees and volunteers, these shiny, spinning toys have become the emblem of Child Abuse Prevention Month — the annual national awareness effort that starts today.
“I think so many times when there are things that are uncomfortable to people, they would rather forget they exist,” said Liz Hansen, volunteer coordinator for CASA of West Kentucky. “Child abuse is happening all the time. This gives an opportunity to plant pinwheels and wear blue … so that people are asking the right questions.
“In Kentucky, we are mandatory reporters and we need to report if we see something or suspect that something’s happening, that children are being abused or neglected.”
McCracken County Family Court Judge Deanna Henschel was on the scene to plant a pinwheel as well.
“There are a lot of reasons, but maybe the most important reason to have this is to keep child abuse prevention on peoples’ minds so that they can be reporters,” the she told The Sun. “So many of our cases come to us because people have seen something that causes them concern and they make the report. It’s happening in every neighborhood, in every socioeconomic class.”
This particular year of the awareness campaign could be crucial.
Reports of child abuse decreased in a drastic way with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Henschel said, but now that schools have for the most part resumed in-person instruction case counts are going back up.
“In the last 36 hours I’ve removed five children from child abuse and put them in foster care, which is a lot. I don’t normally do five every day, but there was a month during COVID that I went without getting a petition,” the judge explained. “Child abuse didn’t stop during that month. Folks just stopped seeing the children. No parent reports their own abuse, so if the kids aren’t in public we don’t know what’s happening.”
Programs like CASA of West Kentucky — which pairs volunteers with children in the court system involved with dependency, neglect and abuse cases — are vital to the community in Henschel’s eyes.
“We’re really fortunate to have such a hardworking and big group of volunteers and advocates in our CASA program. If I didn’t have CASA to a large extent I’d be playing a pretty dangerous guessing game,” she said. “They’re my eyes and ears. They’re in the schools, visitation sessions and counseling sessions. They’re everywhere, and it would be scary to do my job without them.”
Lotus, a regional children’s advocacy and sexual assault center, is another group doing its best to raise awareness regarding child abuse this month.
“Our mission at Lotus is to support survivors, strengthen families, empower communities to end child abuse and sexual violence. That’s every day of the year but especially in April,” said Caroline Glynn Neal, community outreach and engagement specialist at the nonprofit. “This is when we invite our community to amplify our collective impact by raising awareness and increasing our community’s capacity to strengthen families and educate children and also expand our policymakers’ understanding of what child abuse prevention means.”
Both groups will be holding programs and initiatives throughout April. Today is Wear Blue Day, when people supporting the cause are encouraged to post a photo of themselves wearing blue with the hashtags #WearBlue4KYKids and #CAPM2021 on their social media channels.
Child Watch will be hosting a Pancakes For Prevention fundraiser at its office, 1118 Jefferson St. in Paducah, from 7 to 9 a.m. on April 16. The group also has set up an informational table inside the McCracken County Courthouse for anyone wanting information. Pinwheels can be picked up from in front of their office or in front of the courthouse in McCracken, Ballard, Livingston and Lyon counties.
Lotus will hold a card-making event on April 17, where it invites community members to make handwritten cards that have messages of support for survivors, children and families. The group also will hold several Chalk The Walk events around the region at businesses and other public locations to provide information to interested passersby.
Other ways to get involved include donating to or volunteering with either group. For information on how to do those things, visit www.childwatchcac.org or www.hopehealgrow.org.
Another great way to help prevent child abuse and raise awareness of the issue is to learn about evidence-based approaches to its prevention.
“We all have the opportunity to make choices in our attitudes, words and behaviors which promote safety and communicate intolerance for violence,” Neal said. “The first step to get there is education and just learning about how we can build protective factors in the community and help everyone, especially families, thrive.”
