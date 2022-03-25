With April being designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, next week the Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center and CASA of West Kentucky will be participating in the annual “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign from Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky. Monday is also “Wear Blue Day” for child abuse awareness.
Pinwheels will be planted at each courthouse served by the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program: McCracken, Livingston, Lyon, Caldwell, Trigg and Ballard. Judges and government officials in each county will also participate.
The schedule of events is as follows:
Monday, March 28 — Caldwell County Courthouse, in Princeton, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29 — Trigg County Courthouse, in Cadiz, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30 — Meeting at Barlow City Hall, 9 a.m., and planting at Ballard County Courthouse, in Wickliffe, 9:30 a.m; Lyon County Courthouse, Eddyville, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 31 — Livingston County Courthouse, Smithland, noon.
Friday, April 1 — McCracken County Courthouse, Paducah, 2 p.m.
For more information regarding the CASA program, contact CASA Program Director Stephanie Moss at 270-443-1440 or smoss@childwatchcac.org.
