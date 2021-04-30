Pinnacle partners with CFSB on financial literacy sponsorship

Pinnacle, Inc. has joined forces with CFSB to provide financial literacy for local middle and high schools.
CFSB started an initiative to provide Foundations in Personal Finance curricula in 2018 with 13 schools, but the program has grown over time.
The current local schools include: Calloway County High School, Christian Fellowship School, Community Christian Academy, Heath Middle School, Marshall County High School, Mayfield High School, McCracken County High School, Murray High School, Calloway County Middle School, Christian Fellowship School, Heath Middle School, Mayfield Middle School, North Marshall Middle School, Paducah Middle School and South Marshall Middle School.
CFSB President Jason Jones commented on the opportunity, saying “Providing financial literacy for our youth goes beyond the classroom. It empowers our students to impact their future and the generations after them. An education about financial health will start a cycle of overall wellness as these youth become leaders in our communities.”
Dennis Smith, president of Pinnacle, Inc., added, “Pinnacle is proud to be a part of this endeavor as we love serving the community in ways that provide tangible benefits to our youth and overall, to families.”
With the Financial Coaching Program at CFSB, there are endless opportunities for businesses or individuals to utilize the knowledge of the certified coaches to impact their lives or the financial structure of their business. Adam Melton, CFSB Financial Coach, added, “CFSB strongly believes in investing in the community, and we know that the younger generations are our greatest assets. That’s why we are thrilled to sponsor personal finance curriculum in our local school systems. We also look forward to more partnerships in the community with businesses and organizations where we can take what we’ve learned and adapt it to your financial needs.”
For more information on this or additional CFSB partnerships, contact Melton at 270-527-6454 or visit yourlifeyourbank.com/coaches.
