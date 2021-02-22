Authorities in Graves County said a pilot is dead following a plane crash near the Mayfield/Graves County Airport Monday afternoon.
Very few details were released Monday evening about the crash. Authorities would only say deputies from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an aircraft crash in the area at around 4:55 p.m.
“Once in the area, an airplane was confirmed to have crashed in a field near the intersection of Twin Hill Road and Spence Chapel Road, just north of Interstate 69.” according to a news release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities are not releasing the name of the pilot until notification of the family. They also did not specify the type of aircraft and whether the pilot was the lone occupant.
“Sheriff’s Office personnel will be meeting with the National Transportation Safety Board Tuesday morning,” according to the news release. “ The NTSB will handle the investigation into the cause of the crash.”
