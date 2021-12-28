The Metropolis City Council began its only December meeting recently with a moment of silence in reflection for those devastated by the Dec. 10 tornado.
Mayor Don Canada noted a couple of trips have been made to the Mayfield area with supplies.
Fire Chief Micah Tolbert said the Metropolis department and Massac County Emergency Management took more than 20 cases of water and other supplies on Dec. 11.
The Metropolis Fire Department is currently the drop site for residents to take donations for the tornado victims. Food, cleaning supplies and diapers are among the items being requested.
Police Chief Harry Masse said he recently spoke to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden. Hayden requested no used clothing be donated as there is no place to wash it.
Masse added that donations are being collected at the Graves County Fairgrounds where they will be distributed throughout Graves County.
“Pictures don’t do it justice,” Tolbert said of the damage. “You go in, the road splits off. Everything looks fine until you go over that hill, and it looks like a bomb went off. It’s heartbreaking.”
