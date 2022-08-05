FANCY FARM — Each state is known for something. Kentucky is known chiefly for bourbon and horse racing. However, what about the small towns and counties that make up the state itself? Each region has a specific event, or series of events, that brings culture and entertainment, and traditions that last lifetimes.
In Fancy Farm, anyone near county lines can tell you exactly what the town is known for. The Fancy Farm Picnic. Beginning in 1881, the picnic has become a staple for BBQ, music, parades, political speakers, and more.
Thousands of visitors visit the town, purchasing from local small businesses, learning about the west Kentucky area, and possibly even taking part in the 5K race. In past years, one might not realize how important these events are not only for bringing business and growth to the area, but also how these small town events truly help keep the communities alive.
On Dec. 10, a massive supercell broke across the region, destroying much of the city of Mayfield. Currently, the area where parades for holidays, car shows and more would normally be taking place is blocked off for safety reasons, and rubble surrounds what used to be sites such as the courthouse, the Mayfield Messenger, FNB Bank and more. If those in the community didn’t value community events before, they certainly are able to see how important they truly are to the area when the option to not have them is facing them.
Fancy Farm was spared during the outbreak, therefore this year’s picnic — held today and tomorrow — holds even more importance for bringing communities together.
Jennifer Beck Walker is the executive director of Mayfield-Graves County Tourism Commission and has seen the firsthand impact of how events hold the community together.
“Before the Dec. 10 tornado, when you asked people around the state what they knew about Mayfield and Graves County, they would respond with, ‘The Fancy Farm Picnic.’ It’s the one weekend a year when people come to us en masse and we get an opportunity to show off our beautiful community and unmatched hospitality,” said Walker. “KET and print media from Kentucky’s largest newspapers provide free advertising for our community that we couldn’t afford to buy and we certainly missed that exposure during COVID.”
Although tourism’s job is to bring people from outside the area to Mayfield and Graves County to spend money, they also want to ‘hype’ the community.
“We want to provide fun things for people to look forward to being a part of; that’s one of the goals of Haunted Graves. We want to join together and lift up the community and that’s needed more than ever, not just coming out of COVID, but especially on the heels of the Dec. 10 tornado,” said Walker.
Andy Hayden knows just how important the Fancy Farm Picnic is to the area specifically.
“The annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic is important to our community for many reasons. The picnic helps raise funds to carry out the mission of the church. Money raised is used for a number of things that include educating our children, assisting community members in times of need, supporting other non-profit organizations and supporting our sister Diocese in Mandeville, Jamaica just to name a few,” said Hayden.
“The picnic is also an opportunity for family reunions, catching up with friends and family, and providing an opportunity for parishioners to show off both our church and the community of Fancy Farm to the thousands that attend the picnic each year.”
The picnic is full of tradition, something the community takes pride in.
“Most booths have been run by the same families for decades. The picnic is a unique opportunity to see family members, both young and old, working together to help make the picnic a huge success,” said Hayden.
“Families take pride in their booths and are always looking for ways to improve them each year. For me, it’s always really neat to see the older family members working with grandchildren or even great grandchildren to get the job done.”
