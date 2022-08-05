FANCY FARM — Each state is known for something. Kentucky is known chiefly for bourbon and horse racing. However, what about the small towns and counties that make up the state itself? Each region has a specific event, or series of events, that brings culture and entertainment, and traditions that last lifetimes.

In Fancy Farm, anyone near county lines can tell you exactly what the town is known for. The Fancy Farm Picnic. Beginning in 1881, the picnic has become a staple for BBQ, music, parades, political speakers, and more.

