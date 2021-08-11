The crowds may have been thinner than a typical First Saturday in August on the picnic grounds of St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm, but the fundraiser for the church still came through according to picnic organizers.
“I felt it was a successful picnic,” said Andy Hayden, picnic committee chairman for the 141st St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic. “The crowd was a little smaller than usual, which was to be expected.
“But overall, financially, we had a great picnic and everyone enjoyed themselves; everyone I spoke with.”
Last year’s 140th picnic was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of activities were shut down. Sales of the famous barbecue were limited to by-the-pound orders instead of consistent sandwiches throughout the day.
This year, the lines for mutton and pork sandwiches were consistent, but Bingo and game booths were buzzing with activity.
“As I went booth to booth and stand to stand to see what they needed, everyone said things were running smoothly and how busy they had been,” Hayden noted. “It was not an off year for them.”
With no hotly contested political races and Democrats foregoing Fancy Farm for various reasons, the typically packed speakers’ pavilion and surrounding areas were less congested. But Hayden said there was a steady flow of people to the picnic, from Friday’s 1 Mile and 5K runs to the Knights of Columbus fish fry throughout Saturday.
“The crowd was steady. It just never reached that overwhelming (crowd) where it’s shoulder to shoulder,” he said, “which was good in regards to COVID.”
Hayden said the committee will hold some post-event meetings and preliminary meetings before starting up to prepare for 2022’s 142nd picnic.
Road Warriors
More than 230 runners took part in Friday’s 5K run with Daniel Puckett of Dexter taking first as top overall male finisher in 18 minutes and 2 seconds, and Reese Settle of Almo the top overall female finisher in a 21:38 time.
Steve Greer and Jodi Butler were the top Masters for male and female in respective 20:00.5 and 25:41.3 times.
Other male first place finishes included Samuel Spain of Mayfield (ages 12 and under, 21:25.4), Thomas Newton of Paducah (13-15, 18:48.3), Luke Nichols of Paris (16-18, 18:48.9), former Graves County High School and University of Tennessee at Martin cross country runner Marcos Macias (19-24, 18:24.9), Matt Smith of Carrollton (25-29, 24:10.2), Colin Horwood of Murray (30-34, 23:13.1), Matthew Butler of Mayfield (35-39, 22:34.5), Dale Madding of Mayfield (40-44, 23:09.5), Aaron Powers of Hardinsburg (45-49, 21:29), Stewart James of Paducah (50-54, 21:24.7), Rodney Smith (55-59, 26:22.8), Hal Fuqua of Farmington (60-64, 24:32.1), Gene Gilliland of Benton (65-69, 27:09.7), and Michael Hayden (70 and over, 35:26.2).
Female first place finishers were Addison Jennings of Murray (12 and under, 22:31.4), Gabby Ault of Paducah (13-15, 21:50.3), Baylee Shelton (16-18, 26:29.3), Hannah Lamb of Murray (19-24, 24:41.6), Lily Douthitt (25-29, 26:36.8), Whitney Smith (30-34, 28:04.4), Karen Higdon of Camden, Tennessee (35-39, 21:53.5), Christine Thompson of Ledbetter (40-44, 28:52.5), Kim Young (45-49, 27:27.3), Julia Strickland (50-54, 30:08.2), Cathy Meade of Sedalia (55-59, 30:29.4), Lynn Patterson of Martin (60-64, 28:37.7), and Gayle Hobbs Willett of Fancy Farm (65-69, 29:07.2).
The Other Road Warrior
The winner of the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab raffle was John Higdon of Fancy Farm.
