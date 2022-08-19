With local interest in pickleball, a sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, climbing over the last several years, the city of Paducah and McCracken County are both making moves to invest in courts dedicated to pickleball.
The city of Paducah is working on designs for eight pickleball courts to be constructed at Noble Park. Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark said the city hopes these courts will be open for public use in Spring 2023, noting that weather may impact the construction timeline for the project.
McCracken County is also looking to add pickleball courts to public infrastructure, with a plan to convert four of the six tennis courts at Heath Park into 10 pickleball courts. The Fiscal Court is currently accepting bid proposals through Tuesday from certified tennis court builders. McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin said once the fiscal court accepts a bid for the project the county hopes it can start working on these courts either this fall or next spring depending on weather.
Nancy Sutton, a Paducah resident and USA Pickleball District Ambassador for Kentucky, has been playing pickleball for seven years after learning the basics of the sport in Florida and falling in love with the activity. Coming back to Paducah, what started as a group of about four people playing pickleball has grown in the last few years to easily over 400 players of all skill in the Purchase Area, Sutton said.
Sutton said she is looking forward to having public spaces specifically created for pickleball use as opposed to having to adjust existing courts or gym floors to fit pickleball needs.
“It’s be nice to be able to walk out on a court with a paddle and play,” Sutton said.
She added that having public pickleball courts may make it more appealing for people who are wanting to learn the game. These new courts could also help create and draw pickleball tournaments to the area, Sutton said.
Currently, there are no public courts specifically designed for pickleball use in the city or county. At Noble Park, there are pickleball court lines painted onto two junior tennis courts. However, there are several options for picklers, a term used for pickleball players, to play in Paducah and McCracken County, including pickleball courts at Rolling Hills Country Club, as well as various outdoor and indoor spaces at places including Paducah Athletic Club, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Country Club of Paducah and some gymnasiums at local churches.
Pickleball courts are 20 feet wide and 44 feet long, the same size as a badminton court. Conversely, full-sized tennis courts are typically 36 feet wide and 78 feet long. Because of the differences in the size of the courts, Sutton said picklers using tennis courts or other spaces often have to mark all the pickleball court lines with tape and set up a portable pickleball net before being able to play. Picklers setting up a makeshift court also have to budget time for taking down all of the equipment.
“If you take, for instance, soccer, the soccer players go out there, they don’t mow their own field, they don’t set up their own lines. They just get out there and play because [the fields] are soccer fields,” Sutton said. “It’d be nice to be able to go out and play instead of having to do all the work ahead of time, you know, and even after the game.”
Ervin said pickleball enthusiasts have been asking the county to consider creating pickleball courts at Heath Park for some time, with some noting that they need to tape on pickleball lines to existing tennis courts to be able to play on those courts.
Clark said the city received requests the last few summers to add pickleball stripes to tennis courts, and added shadow lines for pickleball at the two junior tennis courts at Noble Park last year.
Clark saw how much people were interested in pickleball when the city organized its first pickleball tournament in 2019, and had 85 attendees from around the region with little advertising of the event.
“We kind of recognized then that there definitely was a growth in the sport, and we were behind the times for not having dedicated courts,” Clark said.
Meeting the local interest and growth in pickleball, the city of Paducah also hosted its first pickleball league this summer, and is hosting a pickleball tournament at Paducah Middle School this weekend.
Sutton said those interested in learning how to play pickleball can connect with local picklers via the Facebook page Pickleball Passion Paducah, where interested players can also reach out and get connected with a group chat for those wanting to organize pickleball outings.
