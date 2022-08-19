PADNWS-08-19-22 PICKLEBALL - PHOTO

The City of Paducah plans to add eight pickleball courts at Noble Park with hopes to be ready to use in the spring, while McCracken County is looking at converting four tennis courts at Heath Park into 10 pickleball courts with hopes for construction to start in the fall or spring.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

With local interest in pickleball, a sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, climbing over the last several years, the city of Paducah and McCracken County are both making moves to invest in courts dedicated to pickleball.

The city of Paducah is working on designs for eight pickleball courts to be constructed at Noble Park. Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark said the city hopes these courts will be open for public use in Spring 2023, noting that weather may impact the construction timeline for the project.

