Pickleball courts open at expo center

Six pickleball courts were set up in the Schroeder Expo Center and opened to play Tuesday morning. It wasn’t long before they were being used.
For a good portion of the day, people were paddling away on all six courts, set up on three basketball courts already in place.
The courts are open for play from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. There is a charge of $5 per person.
Round-robin tournaments are planned for the evening session.
Before lunch on Tuesday, 20 people had come in to play a few rounds on the marked pickleball courts. Paducah pickleballers even invited enthusiasts from Calvert City to enjoy the new venue.
Players are hoping to be able to have league play and perhaps host major tournaments over time.
More information about pickleball — including rules, tournaments and playing tips — can be found at usapickleball.org.
