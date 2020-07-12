CALVERT CITY — Phyllis Ann VanCleave, 87, of Calvert City, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Calvert City.
VanCleave worked for Baptist Health in Paducah and was a member of Salt and Light Community Church of Paducah.
She is survived by one son, Dallas Peck of Symsonia; three daughters, Sharon York of Symsonia, Barbara Jones of Paducah, Sandra Bradley of Paducah; one brother, Thurman Balkey of Calvert City; two granddaughters; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hafford VanCleave; parents, Herman F. and Anna Rose (Hayden) Balkey; one sister; one brother.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton with Rev. Jim Glover officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
