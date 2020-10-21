The head of Paducah Public Schools acknowledged and expressed remorse over a photo of him in blackface that surfaced on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Superintendent Donald Shively confirmed that the photo was of him and a woman at a Halloween party in 2002 during an interview with the Sun that afternoon.
Then a coach and a teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School, Shively can be seen in the photo wearing dark makeup, a chain with a giant dollar sign, a Tilghman football shirt and a do-rag.
“Unfortunately, yes, that is me,” Shively said. “Obviously this is a racially insensitive, deeply hurtful photo. Obviously a mistake that should never be made by anyone, but yes that’s me.”
The Facebook user that posted this photo early Tuesday afternoon told the Sun that she posted it for a friend of hers who did not want their name involved due to their employment in the Paducah Public School System, but felt that it should come to light.
As of 9 p.m., the post had been shared over 270 times.
Shively, 45, has served as superintendent for Paducah Public Schools — whose student population is 40% Black — since 2014. Prior to that, he worked as the assistant superintendent of instructional programs and as a teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School from 1997 to 2004, teaching chemistry, physics and integrated science. He also served as the school’s assistant principal, athletic director and an assistant football coach during that period.
Shively said that the Paducah Public School board has been aware of this photo since he told them about it in February 2019.
“There was things going on in the national media at the time that reminded me that I had made the same horrible mistake in my life,” he said.
A statement from Dr. Carl LeBuhn, the chairman of the Paducah Public Schools board, confirmed Tuesday evening that Shively told them of the photo in 2019.
LeBuhn also said that he, along with rest of the board, finds “the use of blackface to be deeply offensive.”
An executive session was held in the aftermath of that 2019 disclosure by Shively, during which he “expressed his embarrassment and remorse for his actions, and stated that he understood the offensive and inappropriate nature of the costume.” LeBuhn went on to say that he felt Shively’s apology and remorse to be sincere.
The board then agreed, in Shively’s absence, that “while the costume was offensive and inappropriate, Dr. Shively’s demonstrated attitude and actions, dedication to the District, and commitment to ensuring equity for all students are more telling of his character and racial attitudes than an incident from almost two decades ago. Dr. Shively has and continues to work to improve outcomes for all students, decrease the achievement gap, and provide opportunities for all students, regardless of race or background.”
At that time, no discipline or action was proposed or acted upon by the board.
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP president J.W. Cleary issued a statement on the matter late Tuesday night expressing his disappointment.
“The NAACP has long been committed to fighting discrimination and this situation is no different,” Cleary wrote. “We are aware that the superintendent has offered an apology and that the photograph in question was allegedly taken in 2002.
“Racism, however, has no expiration date.”
Cleary called for the resignation of the superintendent in his statement: “Blackface is a deplorably racist and offensive characterization of African-Americans. What message does this convey to employees, students, and their families? We acknowledge that a public apology is necessary, but in an era of such racial animus it is important that we hold accountable those who are in leadership for such a disregard of racial sensitivity and respect for African-Americans.”
The NAACP president also expressed his hope that Paducah Public Schools would select leadership that was “understanding and sensitive to the diversity of its student body.”
Shively hopes that his years of work in the school system will “outweigh what you would draw from one photo and one horrible, hurtful mistake from a long time ago.”
Further, Shively asked for forgiveness from the local Black community.
“I will hope and pray that I receive grace, but that’s up to each individual person,” he said. “I hope a very poor, horrible decision that was made in the early 2000s doesn’t outweigh almost 24 years of interactions and decisions that you make with others as an educational professional and public servant.
“I hope that there’s opportunities for others to learn from this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.