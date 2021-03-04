The writings of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, coupled with West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s mission statement and strategic plan, helped officials decide the best way to utilize its record $15 million grant.
Anton Reece, WKCTC president, and Lee Emmons, the college’s vice president of institutional advancement, provided background on the process during Monday’s quarterly meeting of the WKCTC board of trustees, which was held virtually.
In order for the grant to be “generational,” the majority of the funds, at least $13 million, will be invested for long-term usage.
The grant initiative is called “The WKCTC Guarantee: Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
The seven-sector framework that has been established helps ensure that every facet of WKCTC’s mission is impacted by the grant.
Those sectors consist of higher education advancement, community connections, expanding rural access, workforce training and job readiness, student success academic support center, support for non-academic student needs and faculty/staff/college support.
“In looking at this gift, which as I think you know was tagged as unrestricted, from the initial contact that was made with Dr. Reece, through other contacts that were made as we went along learning about this wonderful, wonderful news, we were directed to Miss Scott’s writing,” Emmons said.
Some of the excerpts from Scott’s writings about her selection of which organizations would receive funding included:
• People who have experience with inequities are the ones best equipped to design solutions.
• Some 91% of the racial equity organizations selected are run by leaders of color, bringing lived experience to solutions for imbalanced social systems.
• Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty.
• Special attention is needed toward those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.
“These 384 carefully selected teams (grant recipients) have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face at bedsides and tables, in prisons and courtrooms and classrooms, on streets and hospital wards and hotlines and front lines of all types and sizes, day after day after day,” Scott wrote.
“They help by delivering vital services, and also through the profound encouragement felt each time a person is seen, valued and trusted by another human being. This kind of encouragement has a special power....”
Reece spoke of how the college’s mission and strategic plan factored in to the decision-making.
“In all that we do, the WKCTC mission is central. The key tenant is that we champion student success, excellence in teaching and learning, and advancing economic development,” he said. “So, it’s very intentional that we have that.
“And, then on the strategic plan, we thought it was very important that all the five goals we align each of the seven sectors.”
Those goals include:
• Positioning WKCTC as the accessible, affordable and relevant postsecondary education choice.
• Strengthening partnerships with education providers of all levels to improve college and career readiness.
• Improve student engagement, support, experiences and success with premier academic and student services.
• Develop clear education and career pathways that lead to successful transfer and/or employment outcomes.
• Enhancing communication and collaboration with all stakeholders to more clearly align the WKCTC mission with workforce and economic development needs.
