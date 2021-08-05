From the time she was a little girl, Traci Phelps had a knack for helping and working with stray animals. She’d find animals in need of homes, and, when her parents said she couldn’t keep the animals, go around town and ask folks if they could take the animal in.
While she originally wanted to be a marine biologist when she was 5 years old, Phelps has instead found her calling helping local cats and dogs find their forever homes — she’s the executive director of the McCracken County Humane Society, a role she has held since May.
Phelps has moved around, living in Florida and Illinois before moving back to Kentucky to be closer to family. She has held a variety of jobs, working in retail, social work and even working with a friend on a food truck. No matter where she lived or what her day job was, she always found herself involved in some way with rescuing animals. From volunteering at animal shelters to adopting pets, Phelps found that her passion was making the lives of these animals better.
“I guess it’s just natural that I’m doing it as a big girl. I did it as a little girl, and now I’m doing it as a big girl,” Phelps said.
Phelps made her way onto the Humane Society staff some three years ago as the designated “cat person,” doing everything from clipping nails and cleaning out cages to giving vaccines and taking some cats home to give them extra needed attention and treatments outside the shelter environment. She would also lend a hand at adoption and microchipping events in the community.
Even after rising to the role of executive director a few months ago, Phelps has kept herself working directly with the animals.
“I’m very hands-on, and my plan is to stay as hands-on as I can,” Phelps said. “It keeps me in touch with what my staff needs and who my animals in the shelter are.”
Phelps’ day is spent surrounded by animals, even at home. She and her husband have one 16-year-old rescue dog from Illinois, and three cats. Phelps has also been caring for a kitten at home who came into the shelter with more fleas than fur on its body, and mentioned that the kitten may be a “foster fail,” a term used for when the family that temporarily fosters an animal from a shelter ends up adopting the animal to stay with the family.
“I take in the ‘problem children,’ the ones that need a little more attention than what we can give them here because we’re not staffed 24 hours,” Phelps said.
One issue the shelter has been facing is running out of kennel space to keep animals. The shelter has had space issues both in the intake and adoption areas.
Phelps said one thing that has helped is being able to get back out into the community for in-person adoption events and getting people to see the animals outside of a stressful environment. The shelter partnered with PetSmart for National Adoption Week, and between that event and adoptions at the shelter, 45 animals found new homes last week.
Even then, space fills up quick. In between pet surrenders and keeping space open for Animal Control to house animals at the shelter, kennel space is limited.
That’s why Phelps is working on developing a foster program, where people from the community take in animals and keep them in their homes temporarily to free up space at the shelter. Phelps said the McCracken County Humane Society hasn’t had a foster program since she’s been at the shelter.
Phelps also saw a benefit from one of their COVID-19-related practices: keeping families outside of the kennel spaces and having staff bring dogs outside to meet potential families. Instead of having strangers walk through the kennel space and over-excite the dogs, staff members and volunteers can bring dogs that they think would be a good fit for a family’s needs, and Phelps said the practice is showing better behaviors from the animals.
“When we bring them out here, [the volunteers] had taken them outside and took the dogs to go potty. When [the volunteers] meet [the families] outside, the dog’s personality is there,” Phelps said.
Long-term, Phelps would like to develop the setup of the shelter that keeps the dog and cat areas of the facility separate, so that people who can’t be around or are uncomfortable around either cats or dogs are only visiting the type of animal they plan on adopting. She would also like to develop outdoor spaces and visiting areas for families to meet cats and dogs available for adoption so that the animals have the opportunity to show off more of their personalities in less stressful environments.
For now, Phelps will be learning from those around her, both those working at the McCracken County Humane Society and visiting other shelters in the area to see what works in those facilities.
“I haven’t been doing this for very long. Even if I had been, new ideas are great. I want to always be open to improvement. I always want to do better,” Phelps said.
The Humane Society has another adoption event coming up on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at Pet Food Center, by Kentucky Oaks Mall.
