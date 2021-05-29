EDDYVILLE — The city will have its Water Sewer Rehab Project completed in the fall — a two-phase project that cost more than $3 million.
Phase 1 of the project was closed out in 2015. It targeted water and sewer systems north of Fairview Avenue.
Phase 2, funded by a Kentucky Infrastructure Authority loan, will service the area south of Fairview Avenue.
The assistance agreement between KIA and Eddyville provides up to $2,745,064 of loan funds, of which $1 million is reimbursable.
According to the resolution that approved and authorized the assistance agreement, “It is in the public interest to acquire and construct certain facilities and improvement to the Governmental Agency’s (Eddyville) Wastewater system.”
Eddyville Water/Wastewater Superintendent James Peters said, “It benefits the citizens that are inside the limits of Eddyville.”
The project also ensures Eddyville remains in compliance with Environmental and Protection Authority standards.
Not only will Eddyville residents have a multimillion dollar sewer rehabilitation, but the city’s business portfolio may grow as a result.
At the Eddyville industrial Park, a lift station is being upgraded.
“That station has been a very costly station,” Peters said. “So, it’ll be a blessing to have a new one.”
At the moment, three businesses and nine houses are customers serviced by the Eddyville Industrial Park lift station.
It is a dry pit lift station, which means workers have to climb down 20 feet to a confined space to service it, an outdated technology, Peters said.
A new wet well lift station will make it safer for workers, and it will increase storage capacity; workers will work on the lift station from ground level.
With the new lift station, sewage and water supply capacity is a telltale sign of growth potential and viability for investors.
Repairs and replacement under Phase 2 of the Water Sewer Rehab project include cleanouts, line replacement, slip lining, manhole rehabilitation, line bursting, shallow points of repair, and deep line repairs.
The project will also slow down the infiltration of groundwater into the system.
“Whenever we get rain, we go from around 300,000 gallons a day, to sometimes over 2 million gallons a day,” Peters said.
Peters explained that larger cities pump groundwater out and into water towers and tanks.
Eddyville has adapted by diverting excess sewer and groundwater — caused by groundwater swells — into a lagoon that functions as a temporary basin.
The new lift station and sewer line upgrades will mitigate flood risk, attract investors and renew domestic infrastructure.
