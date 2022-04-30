Pets of the Week

Fia (mother, pictured left) and Rhiley (daughter, pictured right) are 6-year-old and 3-year-old lab mixes at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. They are spayed, current on shots and microchipped. They are both heartworm negative. Fia and Rhiley are a bonded, mother-daughter pair. They were owner surrendered with 10 puppies. They are both housebroken and great with kids. They also walk well on a leash and are good with other dogs. Their adoption fee is $200. As they are a bonded pair, the humane society would like to keep them together. Contact the humane society at 270-443-5923 to learn more about Fia and Rhiley, or about other dogs and cats available for adoption.
