Pets of the Week

Fia and Rhiley

Fia (mother, pictured left) and Rhiley (daughter, pictured right) are 6-year-old and 3-year-old lab mixes at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. They are spayed, current on shots and microchipped. They are both heartworm negative. Fia and Rhiley are a bonded, mother-daughter pair. They were owner surrendered with 10 puppies. They are both housebroken and great with kids. They also walk well on a leash and are good with other dogs. Their adoption fee is $200. As they are a bonded pair, the humane society would like to keep them together. Contact the humane society at 270-443-5923 to learn more about Fia and Rhiley, or about other dogs and cats available for adoption.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In