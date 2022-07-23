Pets of the Week

Buggy (left) and Jandice

Buggy and Jandice, the Pets of the Week, are two- and four-year-old neutered and spayed hound mixes (respectively) at the McCracken County Humane Society, located at 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. The duo did not come in to the humane society together, but have bonded with each other, according to the humane society. The humane society also says they “do great together,” but sometimes get a little jealous when it comes to toys. They need a fenced-in yard so they can run and play. For more information about them or about other dogs and cats available for adoption, contact the humane society at 270-443-5923.

