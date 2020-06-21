Confederate General Lloyd Tilghman’s statue has stood in a city park for more than 100 years, but new online petitions are calling for its removal, renewing discussion about the statue’s location.
One petition by “Citizens of Paducah” received more than 550 signatures, as of Saturday morning. A separate petition by Paducah resident Travis Russell has garnered more than 190 signatures.
In Kentucky, several cities and counties are talking about or have recently discussed Confederate-related statues or monuments in their communities, including Murray and Madisonville. A high profile example is the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort.
“We, the undersigned, call for swift removal of the General Lloyd Tilghman statue from Lang Park in Paducah,” the “Citizens of Paducah” petition states. “This monument should not exist and tax-paying Paducahans should not be funding its upkeep in a public park.
“In addition to removal, we call for the creation of a plan in conjunction with Black community leaders to replace this Confederate memorial with a memorial dedicated to Paducahans who have fought for Black lives.”
Russell’s petition similarly calls for the statue’s removal. It suggests a monument to McCracken County’s lynching victims, citing information from Equal Justice Initiative for 1877-1950.
“When you think about the great injustice of slavery and you think about the injustices of the Jim Crow era, lynchings are sort of the worst of the worst,” Russell told The Sun, explaining the suggestion for a monument to lynching victims.
“It was complete mob rule. The fact that someone in this country could be taken by a mob and strung up, or shot or burned with no recourse, no proof, no trial — it’s one of the worst injustices that anyone could face.”
Petitions aren’t new in the Tilghman statue’s history. Another petition on Change.org called for the statue’s removal, as recently as 2017. It had 1,846 supporters.
Around that time, a different petition was created for it to stay up and had 124 supporters. That petition stated Confederate statues and monuments in Paducah aren’t a “symbol of racism, oppression nor hatred, but instead a testament to the people that fought and bled to defend their lands, honor and families.”
J.W. Cleary, president of Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch, described the statue as being one of his pet peeves for many years. He thinks it should come down.
“I’m not saying destroy it,” he said. “The big picture of that is … make a resolution to take it down, but then you’ve got the expense of trying to move it and I understand it’s very expensive to move.”
Cleary feels the community could rally and come up with funds to move it.
“I’m not going to bite my tongue when it comes to that Tilghman monument,” he said. “If they can take the Jefferson Davis monument out of the Rotunda in Frankfort, we need to take this one down and they’re doing it all over the United States.”
Tilghman was a Maryland-born civil engineer and West Point graduate who worked in the railroad industry, living in Paducah for several years. Paducah Tilghman High School gets part of its name from Tilghman’s wife, Augusta, as her sons donated money to buy a site for a school in her memory, which created Augusta Tilghman High School.
The statue is a longtime fixture at Lang Park and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. It was unveiled with ceremony in May 1909, according to an article by The Paducah Evening Sun. Tilghman’s family and United Daughters of the Confederacy provided the funding.
Its top inscription reads: “Brigadier General Lloyd Tilghman CSA killed at the Battle of Champions Hill Miss May 16 1863.” The lower inscription reads: “To the faithful sons of the Confederate States of America who gave all to uphold constitutional liberty and states rights.”
Regarding maintenance, City Manager Jim Arndt said the statue is cleaned as needed.
“It got hit by a motor vehicle about a year ago. We had to reset it, reset the foundation,” he said, but insurance covered the cost. “And then, of course, it was vandalized a few weeks ago and we had to clean that as well.”
Arndt said there aren’t any current internal city discussions about the statue, but explained it’d require a vote by the city commission to move. He also shared an estimate it could take about $50,000 to $70,000 to relocate.
Officials weigh in“I think these statues belong with historical context, so putting this one in the cemetery’s ‘Confederate’ section (is) fitting,” Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said, noting the city owns Oak Grove Cemetery.
Commissioner Richard Abraham released an approximately 950-word statement.
“As a Black American man, in the United States of America, whose family was originally from Mississippi, I am fully aware of the hardships black people have endured, in these United States of America,” he wrote.
“I was raised by my father and mother to always believe that if given the opportunity, that I could achieve whatever I wanted to achieve. This was the battle cry during the 1960s by the last major movement and readjustment that was accomplished in our wonderful country.”
He concluded, saying Confederate statues don’t remind him of slave ships and plantations, but of what a “powerful people we are” and what they’ve overcome.
“It shows me the need to continue to educate myself and others about the human spirit and the things we can overcome when we stand together, never forgetting the lessons of the past,” he said. “Please, let the statue stand. Lessons learned.”
Commissioner Gerald Watkins thinks it’d be more appropriate at another location.
“I understand the feelings of people, who believe as I do, that Confederate leaders should not be on full display, such as in a park like this,” he said. “It’s very visible. It would probably be more appropriate to have these type statues on a museum ground or in a cemetery.”
Commissioner Sandra Wilson said the issue was brought up before, but no action was taken.
“There are many questions to be answered, including should it be moved or stay,” she said. “If moved, where would it go and who would pay for moving it?”
Commissioner Brenda McElroy said she’s taking time to listen and study this issue.
“I’m confident after the mayor completes the community groups we will find a way forward together,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.