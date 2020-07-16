Discussion about Paducah’s Lloyd Tilghman statue has simmered recently, after furor arose the past two months regarding Confederate monuments, mirroring national movements and calls for racial and social justice.
An initial petition on change.org to remove the statue garnered more than 700 signatures, and a competing petition to keep the statue in place has tallied about 850. A smaller petition requesting removal sat at just under 200 signatures Tuesday.
But for Randy Beeler, an ardent supporter of the statue, neither of those petitions is reliable and shouldn’t be seen as an indicator of the community’s true sentiments.
The only way to gauge how the community feels, he said, would be to “put these issues on a ballot.”
“Petitions are a joke unless they’re reserved for people with the right to vote,” he said.
Beeler, a member of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter, praised the statue as historic and artistic, and noted Paducah’s reputation for both qualities.
“How much history do you have when you start destroying it and taking it away?” he said.
Local NAACP President J.W. Cleary said his motivation in advocating for the statue’s removal wasn’t about destroying history, but learning from it.
“I take the attitude that once you know better, you’re supposed to do better,” Cleary said.
“The only reason why the Civil War came about anyway was (the Confederacy) didn’t feel like they could go without slavery.”
Beeler rejected the idea that monuments to Confederate soldiers glorify racism.
“We don’t have racism around Paducah. Little if any,” he said, noting he supports Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham, who is Black.
Abraham has spoken in support of allowing the SCV to fly Confederate flags in the city’s Veterans Day Parade, but was outvoted last year on a resolution that banned the display.
Beeler said this week that he didn’t condone slavery as an institution, and that the Confederate cause was less about slavery than is commonly believed.
“Nobody wants to give us a chance to say we’re really good people,” he said.
Cleary noted that, across the United States and in Kentucky, Confederate monuments and symbols are being removed or altered, including the Mississippi state flag.
“I still say that we, as the American people, have to have a change of heart,” Cleary said.
“If Mississippi can take their flag down, we need to take these monuments down.”
He pointed out that he’s not calling for the destruction of the statue, but arguing it should be moved to a less visible place.
“We’re not talking about destroying the monument, but there’s a place for everything,” he said.
“It doesn’t need to be an example for our kids to say, ‘This was a great man.’ ”
Regarding the prospect of potentially moving the statue to another location, Beeler said he doesn’t believe the city has enough money to pay for removing and relocating the monument. Beeler proposed, if it were to be moved, relocating it to Dolly McNutt Plaza.
“The thing of it is just to give up and say, ‘Hey, the statue’s not hurting anyone,’ ” Beeler said.
“If you pulled it down tomorrow, it’s not going to create one job.”
He also said opponents of the Confederate monuments aren’t interested in conversation.
“They want to win. They want a victory. They want that statue down,” he said, calling recent moves toward removing Confederate monuments “systematic cleansing of the United States.”
“Our opinion is leave the damn statue alone,” he said.
Cleary expressed optimism that the city might not have to pay for removal if enough residents could raise money to cover the costs.
“We’re going to get that monument down eventually,” Cleary said. “That’s all there is to it.”
