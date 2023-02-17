Paducah Water is monitoring quality after the Ohio train derailment spilled toxins downstream in early February.
Butyl acrylate, an adhesives and plastics material, was detected near the Ohio River 200-mile marker, southeast of Columbus. Paducah sits at mile 935.
“We’re talking about detection levels for analytical equipment, not at harm for consumption,” General Manager Jason Petersen told The Sun. “There’s no reason our customers should be purchasing bottled water in response to the spill. It’s not necessary, and I want to clear up any confusion along those lines.”
“This is a terrible event for the East Palestine community,” he said. “The images and videos I’ve seen have been horrible. But there’s 931 miles of Ohio River between the event and Paducah.”
The maximum residual level is how much one can ingest a compound without harm. Butyl acrylate has low water solubility, but its MRL is 560 parts-per-billion. The Ohio EPA website reported 1.88 ppb Monday at the 184.5-mile marker in West Virginia.
The river flows generally southwest about 25 miles daily, give or take rainfall acceleration. Contaminants would reach Cincinnati by Saturday at mile 464, with an estimate of a Paducah arrival in early March.
“As the Ohio River gets larger, it continues to dilute and dissipate,” Petersen said. “It’s dropping closer to non-detectable, and I anticipate soon we’ll receive news they’re not able to find any detection.”
Paducah Water is a single intake, but Petersen said routine operations are in place.
“Switching intakes isn’t possible, but the treatments we have on-site are perfectly suitable to address contamination levels we’ve seen anywhere in the Ohio River,” he said.
The Ohio River snakes southwest to Cairo, Illinois, where it discharges 180-billion gallons a day to the Mississippi River.
On Feb. 3, a train derailment in East Palestine spilled 11 cars of hazardous materials. Five carried vinyl chloride, a carcinogen and gas used in plastics production. A clean-up crew released and burned the remaining gas, citing combustion concerns.
Neil Donahue, a chemistry professor at Carnegie Mellon University, told the Associated Press that he feared the chance of dioxins forming — carcinogens that could linger in the body and ground for years.
