A public awareness campaign by Ohio-based developer Cafaro Company, owner of Kentucky Oaks Mall, has been recognized by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
PETA recently announced Cafaro Company has been given the organization’s Compassionate Business Award for its signage and social media campaign to make visitors aware of the dangerous risk hot cars pose to people and animals.
“Temperatures inside a parked car can reach deadly heights in just minutes, and an unexpected delay can turn a ‘quick errand’ into a tragedy for a dog or child left behind,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.
“By answering PETA’s call for warning signs, Cafaro is helping to prevent vulnerable family members from enduring terrible heatstroke deaths.”
The Cafaro organization, based in Niles, Ohio, is one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers, now in its seventh decade and third generation as a family-owned and managed business.
Cafaro-affiliated companies have developed, owned and managed more than 30 million square feet of commercial real estate in 14 states.
