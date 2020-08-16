Pet of the Week

Luna is a 1-year-old black and white pit bull mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She weighs 53 pounds. Luna is a little shy at first, but once she warms up to people, she’ll be their best friend. She’s playful, loving and does well with other dogs.
Luna is spayed, microchipped and current on shots. For more information on Luna or other dogs and cats at the shelter, call 270-443-5923.
