Pet of the Week

LUNA

Luna is a 1-year-old black and white pit bull mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She weighs 53 pounds. Luna is a little shy at first, but once she warms up to people, she’ll be their best friend. She’s playful, loving and does well with other dogs.

Luna is spayed, microchipped and current on shots. For more information on Luna or other dogs and cats at the shelter, call 270-443-5923.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In