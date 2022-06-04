Dodger, the Pet of the Week, is a 3-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, located at 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. The humane society said he was brought in through Animal Control as a stray last December, and was never reclaimed. He is housebroken, current on shots, neutered and microchipped, according to the humane society. Dodger is also heartworm negative and has received flea/tick treatments, as well as heartworm prevention. He is dog particular, meaning that a meet and greet is mandatory. Dodger will be a great lap dog who will notify you if someone is at your door! His adoption fee is $50. For more information about Dodger and other dogs and cats available for adoption, contact the humane society at 270-443-5923.
