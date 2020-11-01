Pet of the Week

Lance is a 2-year-old Terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd. He’s a sweet, loving dog and has had a rough time. He was brought in and had been hit by a car, but he’s on the road to recovery and ready to find a new home.
Lance is neutered, current on shots and microchipped.
He is heart worm positive, but would be sent home with full treatment.
Call the shelter at 270-443-5923 for more information.
