Georgia, the Pet of the Week, is a 2-year-old boxer/shepherd mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, which is located at 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. She is spayed, current on shots and tested negative for heartworm. Georgia is sweet and gentle, but sometimes a little choosy about who she surrounds herself with, according to the humane society. She does not love other animals, so she would be best as the only pet in a home. Georgia was brought to the humane society through Animal Control in June. For more information about Georgia or other dogs and cats available for adoption, contact the humane society at 270-443-5923.
