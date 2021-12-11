Pet of the Week

Victor is a 5-year-old border collie mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He tested negative for heartworm. Victor is sweet and loves to play with toys. He came in as a stray and was never reclaimed. Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Victor or the other dogs and cats available for adoption.
