Sonny, the Pet of the Week, is a 9-month-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, located at 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. He is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated, heartworm negative and on flea and tick prevention. Sonny was brought in through Animal Control as a stray. He came in with another dog who has been adopted. Sonny is housebroken. He loves to be outside and loves to play, according to the humane society. He also knows when to calm down and relax. The humane society says he would make a great family dog. For more information about Sonny or other dogs and cats available for adoption, contact the humane society at 270-443-5923.
