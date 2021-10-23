Pet of the Week

Jester is a 2-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is up to date on shots, neutered and microchipped. He also tested negative for heartworm. Jester is super sweet and loves walks. He just needs time and attention. He is currently being fostered by an employee and he's doing great. Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Jester or other dogs and cats available for adoption at the humane society.
