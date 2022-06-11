Pet of the Week

Skittles

Skittles, the Pet of the Week, is a 5-year-old whippet mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, located at 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. She is spayed. The humane society said Skittles was brought in originally in May 2021 as a stray, and she was never reclaimed. Since then, Skittles has been adopted twice and returned — one time for not liking other pets in the home and another time due to the family moving. Skittles is a great dog with lots of energy and smarts, according to the humane society. For more information about Skittles and other dogs and cats available for adoption, contact the humane society at 270-443-5923.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In