Pet of the Week

Abbie is a 4-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She is spayed, current on shots and microchipped. She tested positive for heartworm, but would leave with the full treatment.
Abbie would make a great addition to a home. She’s sweet and a little shy at first, and just needs some love and attention.
Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Abbie or other cats and dogs available for adoption at the humane society.
