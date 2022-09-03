Porkchop, the Pet of the Week, is a 1 year and 8-month-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, which is located at 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. Porkchop came to the humane society as an owner surrender, originally found as a stray, and the good Samaritan who found her couldn’t keep her, according to the humane society. Porkchop does not like small dogs, but the humane society believes she would do OK with a larger dog. She is vocal and protective of her surroundings, but loving once she realizes you mean no harm. For more information about Porkchop and other dogs and cats available for adoption, contact the humane society at 270-443-5923.
