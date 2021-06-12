Pet of the Week

Bubba is a 6-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He tested negative for heartworm. Bubba is a sweet dog who loves playing and attention. He would make a great addition to a family and will need lots of room to play.
Call 270-443-5923 for more information about Bubba or the other dogs and cats available for adoption at the humane society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.