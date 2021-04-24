Pet of the Week

Coco is a 6-month-old Boxer mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is current on shots, neutered and microchipped. He tested negative for heartworm. Coco is very outgoing and has tons of puppy left in him.
The humane society said he would make a great addition to a family. Call 270-443-5923 for more information about Coco or other animals up for adoption.
