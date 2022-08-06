Porkchop, the Pet of the Week, is a 1 year and seven-month-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, which is located at 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. Porkchop would be a great guard dog for someone, as she is very protective of her own space, according to the humane society. She loves most people and loves to get cuddles. She was brought in as an owner surrender in June. The humane society said she had some “pretty severe” skin issues that have been treated, but she still has some hair loss and discoloration from it. Porkchop does not like other dogs, so she will need to be in a home where she is the only dog, according to the humane society. For more information on Porkchop or other dogs and cats available for adoption, contact the humane society at 270-443-5923.
