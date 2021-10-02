Pet of the Week

Jughead is a 1-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He tested negative for heartworm. Jughead would make a great addition to a home, and he’s super sweet and outgoing. He just needs some time and attention. Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Jughead and other animals available for adoption at the humane society.
