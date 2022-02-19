Pet of the Week

Chip is a 6-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He tested positive for heartworm, but would go home with full treatment. Chip would make a great addition to a new family. He does pretty well with other animals, and has tons of energy. He also loves toys. People can call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Chip and the other dogs and cats available for adoption.
