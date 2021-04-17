Pet of the Week

Bogard is an 8-year-old Australian Shepherd mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is current on shots, neutered and microchipped. He tested negative for heartworm.
Bogard is very shy. He was “owner surrendered” and has to warm up to people. He would be best where he has land to run. Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Bogard or other animals available for adoption at the
humane society.
