Shirley is a 1-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She is spayed, current on shots and microchipped. Shirley recently had her left rear leg amputated because the head of her femur was shattered. She is adjusting well, but tires easily. She will need a loving home where she can spend most of her time indoors. Shirley is always happy and doesn’t seem to mind cats and other dogs. Call 270-443-5923 for more information about Shirley or other animals available for adoption.
