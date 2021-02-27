Pet of the Week

Bunny is a 4-year-old Lab/basset mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road.
She is current on shots, spayed and microchipped. Bunny is also heartworm positive, but would go home with her full treatment. She is energetic and loves to play outside. She also loves the attention people can give and her toys.
Call 270-443-5923 for more information about Bunny and other dogs and cats available for adoption at the humane society.
