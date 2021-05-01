Pet of the Week

Smokey is a 1-year-old Lab/Terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is current on shots, neutered and microchipped. He tested positive for heartworm, but would go home with full treatment.
Smokey is very outgoing and loves to play with toys and people. He is super sweet and would make a great addition to a family. Call 270-443-5923 for more information about Smokey or other animals available for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.