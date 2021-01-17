Pet of the Week

Faye is a 2-year-old good girl at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. She is spayed, negative for heartworm, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Faye is a sweet dog with lots of energy. She’s also good with other dogs and children.
The humane society is doing adoptions and intakes by appointment because of COVID-19 restrictions. All adoptable animals may be seen online at mccrackenhumane.org. Call 270-443-5923 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.