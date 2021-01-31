Patience is a 4-year-old Terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. She is spayed, current on shots, heartworm negative and microchipped. Patience is energetic, loves to play outside and loves her toys. She would do best in a home with no other animals. She was skinny when she came to the shelter and has gained more than 10 pounds since.
Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Patience or other animals at the shelter.
