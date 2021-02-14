Pet of the Week

Kringle is a roughly 9-month-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is up to date on shots, neutered, heartworm negative and microchipped. Kringle is energetic and loves to play outside. He also loves the attention that people can give him. Kringle is young and has a “lot of puppy” left in him. Anyone interested in Kringle or other animals can call the shelter at 270-443-5923.
