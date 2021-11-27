Pet of the Week

Hera is a 9-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She is unaltered, current on shots and microchipped. She tested positive for heartworm, but would go home with full treatment. Hera would be a great addition to a home. She is sweet and loves to cuddle. She just needs somewhere to live the rest of her golden years. Call 270-443-5923 to learn more information about Hera or other dogs and cats available for adoption.
