Pet of the Week

Chip is a 6-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He tested positive for heartworm, but would go home with full treatment. Chip will make a great addition to a home. He is sweet and loves to play outside. He would also make a good guard dog. Chip is one of the humane society’s oldest and longest residents. Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Chip or other pets available for adoption at the humane society.
Chip is a 6-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He tested positive for heartworm, but would go home with full treatment. Chip would make a great addition to a home. He is sweet and loves to play outside. Chip will make a good guard dog. He’s one of the humane society’s longest residents. Call 270-443-5923 for more information about Chip or other pets available for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.