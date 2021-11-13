Pet of the Week

Chip is a 6-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He tested positive for heartworm, but would go home with full treatment. Chip would make a great addition to a home. He is sweet and loves to play outside. Chip will make a good guard dog. He's one of the humane society's longest residents. Call 270-443-5923 for more information about Chip or other pets available for adoption.