Pet of the Week

Betty is a 3-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road.
She is spayed, current on shots and microchipped. She also tested negative for heartworm.
Betty would make a great addition to a new family and she loves soft toys.
Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Betty or other dogs and cats available for adoption.
