Pet of the Week

Harvy is a 2-year-old black and white Terrier at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd. He weighs 60 pounds. Harvy is sweet, housebroken and does well on a leash. He would be a great addition to a family and he loves to go one walks. Harvey also does well with all animals, cats and dogs.
He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. Call the humane society at 270-443-5923 to learn more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.