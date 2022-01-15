Pet of the Week

Lucy is a young terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She is spayed, current on shots and microchipped. Lucy would make a great addition to a family home, as she is sweet and loves attention. She came to the humane society as a stray. Lucy would do best in a home where she has plenty of space to run and get her energy out. Call the humane society at 270-443-5923 for more information about Lucy or other dogs and cats available.
