Bruno is a 1-year-old Great Dane mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots, microchipped and heartworm negative. Bruno is “very energetic” and loves to play outside. He needs a home where he has room to run and play.
Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Bruno and other animals at the shelter.
