Pet of the Week

Tina Turner is a 4-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Tina was brought in through animal control, found as a stray. She loves people. To learn more information about Tina or other dogs and cats available for adoption, call the humane society at 270-443-5923.
